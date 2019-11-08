Banyana skipper Refiloe Jane joined Banyana Banyana in Japan. Photo: Backpagepix

FUKUOKA – Italy-based Banyana Banyana skipper Refiloe Jane flew in on Thursday to join the squad ahead of Sunday's friendly against Japan Women in Fukuoka on Sunday. Jane flew straight from Milan, Italy, and joined the rest of the squad at Fukuoka international airport before driving with the rest of the team to the hotel.

Coach Desiree Ellis said the squad were in high spirits. They will have training sessions on Friday and Saturday.

The last time the two teams clashed was at the London Olympics where the two sides played to a goalless draw.