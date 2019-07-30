Sue Destombes, left, (COSAFA General Secretary) with Janine Van Wyk (Banyana Captain) during the Cosafa Cup draw. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

PORT ELIZABETH – South Africa's women's football captain Janine van Wyk says they will be taking no chances against Comores in their first game of the Cosafa (Confederation of Southern African Football Associations) Women's Championship in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday. Even though they qualified for the recent World Cup in France and also once beat the Comores 13-0 a few years ago, the veteran defender said women's football was on a different level now.

"Even though we qualified for the World Cup and played among the best teams around, we cannot afford to underestimate any team we will face in the tournament," said Van Wyk.

Van Wyk and her teammates are already well into their preparations for their first match and are not even thinking about the 13-0 rout of Comores.

Janine Van Wyk of South Africa in action during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

“I still have a lot of fire in me. This past World Cup has proven that age is just a number and that you can’t buy experience.

"It has given me the inspiration to contribute to my country for as long as I can,” added Van Wyk.

