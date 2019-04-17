Banyana Banyana duo Jermaine Seoposenwe (right) and Nothando Vilakazi (left). Photo: safa.net

JOHANNESBURG – Banyana Banyana duo Jermaine Seoposenwe and Nothando Vilakazi have signed for Lithuania side Gintra Universitetas for the 2019 league season. These are the first professional contracts for 25-year old Seoposenwe and 30-year old Vilakazi – they were signed from the Super Palace Falcons and Janine Van Wyk (JVW) FC respectively.

In a media statement, Gintra University said, “After lengthy negotiations, they have signed the two players who will now be available for selection in the Uefa Champions League.”

Gintra Universitetas is a Lithuanian women’s football club from Šiauliai. It is the team of the local Šiauliai University.

The club plays in the highest Lithuanian league, the A Lyga and has won 13 championship titles.

After its championships, the club played in the Uefa Women’s Cup and from 2009 onwards in the Uefa Women’s Champions League.

Jermaine Seoposenwe during the International Women Friendly match between South Africa and Jamaica. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Vilakazi and Seoposenwe are already in Lithuania and have started training with their new club.

Gintra FC is the same team that Banyana midfielder Leandra Smeda played for before she moved to Sweden.

Smeda had a successful season in Šiauliai, where she became the first South African to score in the Uefa Women’s Champions League.

African News Agency (ANA)



