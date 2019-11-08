DURBAN – Banyana Banyana will be out to banish the memories of a pretty poor 2019 when they take on Japan in a friendly international at the Kitakyushu Stadium on Sunday morning (SA time).
South Africa’s senior women’s national team enjoyed a splendid 2018 campaign that saw them finish as runners-up at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ghana.
That earned them a spot at the Fifa World Cup in France.
Granted, not much was expected of them at the global showpiece given their debutant status, but the hope was that they would at least give a good account of themselves.
Banyana Banyana in Fukuoka on Friday pic.twitter.com/nBCogHpEif— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) November 8, 2019