LARNACA - Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has made a number of changes to her side to face the Czech Republic on Monday in the Cyprus Women’s Cup. The clash takes place at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium in Larnaca, kicking off at 1pm.

Following a 2-2 draw with Finland and a 4-1 defeat to Korea DPR in the first two matches of the competition, Banyana are bottom of the table with just one point – five adrift of leaders Korea DPR.

Second is Czech Republic on three points, while Finland are third also with just a single point.

Ellis has made four changes for the Czech Republic clash, bringing back Andile Dlamini in goals after she sat on the bench for second match – she was in goals in the first game.

The defence remains unchanged – captain Janine van Wyk in central defence with Bambanani Mbane, with Lebohang Ramalepe, who scored South Africa’s solitary goal against Korea DPR is at right back, while Leandra Smeda continuing at left back.

Kholosa Biyana gets her first start in a long time for Banyana as the takes the place of Nompumelelo Nyandeni – she will operate in the middle alongside Refiloe Jane and Mamello Makhabane, with Linda Motlhalo, as well as Amanda Mthandi, who comes in for Thembi Kgatlana, will be on the wing.

Rhoda Mulaudzi returns to the starting line-up after she was ruled out of the last match with a hamstring injury.

Significant milestones await defender Noko Matlou (149 appearances) and Thembi Kgatlana (49 appearances), should they make it onto the field.

South Africa team:

Andile Dlamini (GK), Lebohang Ramalepe, Leandra Smeda, Bambanani Mbane, Janine van Wyk (c), Linda Motlhalo, Refiloe Jane, Mamello Makhabane, Kholosa Biyana, Amanda Mthandi, Rhoda Mulaudzi

Substitutes: Kaylin Swart (GK), Victoria Muroa (GK), Noko Matlou,Nothando Vilakazi, Tiisetso Makhubela, Busisiwe Ndimeni, Karabo Dhlamini, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Molatelo Sebata, Thembi Kgatlana, Nompumelelo Nyandeni

