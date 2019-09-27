This will be the second-ever meeting between South Africa and Japan. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Banyana Banyana will face former world champions Japan in an international friendly on Sunday, November 10, at the Kitakyushu Stadium in Fukuoka, Japan. As hosts of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the Asians have automatically qualified for the tournament and they are using this match to get ready.

“We are excited to be playing this match because Japan is one of the powerhouses in women’s football,” said Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis. “I am confident this is going to be a great spectacle and we are looking forward to it.”

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two nations and Ellis knows all too well the Japanese are a formidable side.

The previous encounter was at the London Olympic Games in July 2012 in the group stages, and it ended in a goalless draw at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff.