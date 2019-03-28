Head Coach Desiree Ellis wants her Banyana Banyana to bring the Wow! factor to the World Cup. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Banyana Banyana want to make a huge impact on the world cup in France in June. They booked a place after finishing runners-up in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations for women last year in Ghana. They were defeated in the final, on penalties, by Nigeria.

Banyana were drawn against Spain, Germany and China.

The women’s senior national team have tested themselves against the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic and North Korea. Next Sunday, they will come up against Jamaica at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban at 3pm. Entry to the stadium will be free.

Announcing her squad to face Jamaica yesterday at Moses Mabhida, Banyana coach Desiree Ellis brought six new faces into the squad that recently took part in the 2019 Cyprus Women’s Cup.

Asked what would make her happy, Ellis replied: “At the world cup, we want people to say wow. We want people not to forget us. That’s what it’s all about. I think we put in a good show in the Afcon, but we have to triple our efforts at the world cup. What was exciting when we went into the draw was that we had all these top countries fighting to have friendlies. It shows that the women’s game has grown. It also shows in the stands that women’s football has grown.”

Banyana will play in Durban for the first time in eight years. They haven’t been in the city since 2011 when they defeated Tunisia 3-0 at King Zwelithini Stadium in uMlazi in the qualifier for the Olympic Games.

