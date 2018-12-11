Banyana Banyana Desiree Ellis in France for the draw of the Women's World Cup in the country in 2019. Photo: safa.net

PARIS – Shortly after the draw for the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup, coach of Banyana Banyana, Desiree Ellis, went on a site inspection to check out where her squad will be based for the first match against Spain. The tournament runs from June 7 to July 7.

Ellis's trip took her to Le Havre just outside Paris. The first stop was Hotel Barrier Le Royal Deauville, which will be home for Banyana ahead of the first clash.

Next up was Parc Des Loisirs field in Deauville – the training venue. It is also the one that was used by Croatia for Euro 2016, and still looked in pristine condition despite the winter season experienced by Europe.

The last stop was Stade Océane where the South African team will get their first experience of playing in the World Cup.

It is the home ground of Le Havre FC, which campaigns in Ligue 2 in the French national league, and has a seating capacity of just over 25-000.

Coach Desiree Ellis and players celebrates at the final whistle after Banyana Banyana beat Mali. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

“I must applaud Fifa for this amazing experience – it was a real eye-opener. This behind the scenes inspection gives you a sense of how you can plan for the tournament, especially for the first match which sets the tone for the competition.

“Right now I return home comfortable as to where we will be staying, training and playing. It would have been perfect to tour all three venues but what I saw was just great, and is more or less the same with the other venues,” said Ellis.

“I return home with loads of information for the World Cup. All the coaches and team managers attended the workshop before the site inspection, and we were able to ask about team-specific things because at the end of the day the needs of every team differ.

Banyana has been drawn in Group B against Spain, China PR and Germany. They will kick-start the proceedings in the group when they face Spain on Saturday, June 8, at Stade Océane in Le Havre.

Next up will be China PR on Thursday, June 13, at Parc de Princes Stadium in Paris.

The last group stage fixture will take place in Montpellier against Germany – on Monday, June 17, at Stade de la Mosson.

The top two teams in the group and the best placed four will qualify for the Round of 16.

Banyana join Jamaica, Chile and Scotland as the debutants in the competition. USA are the defending champions.

African News Agency (ANA)





