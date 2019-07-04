Janine Van Wyk in action for South Africa during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Janine van Wyk participated in major tournaments with Banyana Banyana but she’s still keen to see better days with the national team. “I will continue to serve my country,” the 32-year-old captain said. “We have the Olympic qualifiers coming up.

(That thought of hanging my boots) hasn’t really crossed my mind. But when you reach that age (of the 30s), you see a lot of talented young players coming up.

But if you look at the ongoing World Cup and the whole US national team has the average of 31-year-olds and that’s my age. So, for as long I can still contribute and give 100% to my country, I’ll serve my country.”

Janine Van Wyk and Amanda Dlamini help conduct the Draw for the 2019 COSAFA Women Championship. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Winless in 13 matches this year, Banyana will hope to defend their title in the Cosafa Cup in Port Elizabeth later this month.

“This tournament is important for us especially that we haven’t won a single game in 2019,” Van Wyk said.

“This kind of tournament will allow us to boost our confidence again.”

