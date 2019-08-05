Janine Van Wyk's Cosafa campaign is over. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk has been ruled out of the 2019 Cosafa Women’s Championship due to a knee sprain she suffered in the second match of the tournament against Malawi on Friday at the Wolfson Stadium. South Africa came from behind to win the clash 3-1, with goals from Lebohang Ramalepe, Noxolo Cesane and Amanda Mthandi.

Van Wyk suffered the injury in the closing stages of the first half, and did not return for the second stanza. Noko Matlou replaced her.

The captain was taken to a local hospital for an MRI scan which confirmed that she would not be able to continue with the competition, and will be out of action for about four weeks. Van Wyk will miss the 2020 Olympic qualifiers against Botswana at the end of the month.

“I am just relieved that it is not too serious and it will not require an operation for me to get back onto the field,” Van Wyk said. “I am disappointed that I am not able to play any further part in this year’s tournament - it will be a tough few weeks to get by but I know I have the best support to help me get back to action again.”

Refiloe Jane will stand in as captain for Banyana Banyana while Janine van Wyk is out injured. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

“I also have confidence in the squad and I know they will do their best to lift the trophy," said van Wyk. “Good luck for the rest of the tournament and I am positive they will keep on producing the best results to defend our title.

“I will be there cheering and supporting them from the side. Never let a stumble in the road be the end of the journey, I will come back stronger.”

In the absence of Van Wyk, vice-captain Refiloe Jane will lead the team, assisted by the second vice-captain Lebohang Ramalepe.

African News Agency (ANA)



