Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter (l) embraces Thembinkosi Lorch as Bongani Zungu (r) smiles in celebration of their win against Egypt. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

CAIRO – Egypt's Mexican coach Javier Aguirre was sacked hours after the highly-fancied 'Pharaohs' suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of lowly South Africa in Saturday night's Afcon Round of 16 match in Cairo. At the post-match press conference, Aguirre hinted that his job was on the line. However, he was later sacked by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) president Hany Abou-Rida who also resigned along with several other officials.

"I take full responsibility. It was a balanced game with many chances for both sides. South Africa scored and won and that's football. They have a great defence," said Aguirre.

"I'm proud of my players and satisfied with my choices. I don't know what will happen in the future regarding my career.

"We are all upset about the early elimination and I bear all the consequences because I chose the players and the formation."

Victorious SA coach Stuart Baxter praised his team afterwards.

"We have a brave team that played a great game. I'm very happy we did that," said Baxter.

"We were not good in the first games but after that, we gradually became better.

"I hope Egyptian fans don't feel sorry, and I ask them to come and support us in the coming matches."

Thembinkosi Lorch was awarded the 'Total Man of the match' accolade afterwards.

"It was a tough game against the host. We played well and scored.

"I believe we deserved to win and reach the next round."

African News Agency (ANA)