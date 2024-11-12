Bet on Bafana … Is Hugo Broos telling Mzansi Afcon qualification is a sure thing?

It’s a safe bet that Bafana Bafana are going to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2025 edition, if the comments of coach Hugo Broos are to be believed. Broos, perhaps a tad flippantly, said he will resign if Bafana do not qualify for Afcon with two matches left in their campaign.

Uganda currently top Group K with 10 points, with South Africa second on eight. Congo are third on four points and South Sudan bottom without any points so far. It means Bafana need two points to qualify, as Congo’s goal difference is minus six as opposed to SA’s plus six.

Job just about done? With Bafana taking on Uganda away on Friday, before their final qualifier against South Sudan next Tuesday in Cape Town remaining, Broos is justifiably confident. "It would be a little shame if we don’t qualify for [2025] Afcon. Honestly, we have the quality, we are bronze medalists," Broos said on Monday in a press conference. "Can you imagine that the bronze medal of nine months ago can’t even qualify for the next Afcon? So, I’m not thinking about that because again, my confidence is big in this team, but we can’t. We can’t accept if we shouldn’t be qualified for Afcon.