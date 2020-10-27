Bongani Zungu, Kamohelo Mokotjo back to bolster Bafana

CAPE TOWN - Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has named his 25-man squad to play Sao Tome in back-to-back 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The first match will be played in Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 13 (kickoff 7pm), while the away match will take place three days later and kicks off at 5pm SA time. Veteran goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune makes a welcome return to the senior men’s national team after recovering from a long injury layoff. Maritzburg United’s enterprising defender Rushine de Reuck has been rewarded for his sterling early season form with a call-up. Also back in the squad are veteran midfielders Bongani Zungu, who recently signed for Scottish giants, Glasgow Rangers as well as FC Cincinnati (USA)’s Kamohelo Mokotjo and Carlisle United’s Dean Furman.

Upfront, Ntseki has added Supersport United’s Bradley Grobler and Thabiso Kutumela of Maritzburg United to the seasoned duo of Percy Tau and Kermit Erasmus.

Ntseki said in naming this team, he had looked at players with the right attitude and who are self-motivated and ready to deliver the goods.

‘’The back-to-back Sao Tome games are crucial in our quest to qualify for Cameroon Afcon tournament and I am confident that this blend of youth and experience will do the job,” said Ntseki.

Bafana Bafana’s locally based players will assemble on November 8 and fly straight to Durban on the same day. The overseas players will fly directly from their respective bases to Durban to join the rest of the squad.

The team will conduct the first training session the following day on November 9.

BAFANA SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Darren Keet, Ronwen Williams, Itumeleng Khune.

DEFENDERS: Thibang Phete, Motjeka Madisha, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Lyle Lakay, Innocent Maela, Rushine de Reuck, Abubaker Mobara, Reeve Frosler.

MIDFIELDERS: Andile Jali, Themba Zwane, Thulani Serero, Teboho Mokoena, Bongani Zungu, Keagan Dolly, Percy Tau, Lebohang Manyama, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Luther Singh, Dean Furman.

STRIKERS: Kermit Erasmus, Bradley Grobler, Thabiso Kutumela.

