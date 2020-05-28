Bongani Zungu's future uncertain after contract with agent expires

DURBAN - Bafana Bafana star midfielder Bongani Zungu has parted ways with his agent Steve Kapeluschnik. Zungu is on the books of Amiens in France and they were recently relegated to the lower division division. The French Ligue 1 decided to end the season after the coronavirus outbreak. As a result Amiens, who were in the relegation zone, suffered demotion. Zungu was one of their key players and his exploits attracted the attention of Spanish outfit Real Mallorca. In January, Zungu was close to being transferred to Mallorca, but the move collapsed on deadline day. In an attempt to get the latest on Zungu’s future, IOL Sport contacted Kapeluschnik who has been managing the player’s business affairs for a long time. “I can’t really speak about Bongani because my contract with him has expired,” Kapeluschnik explained.

Zungu and Kapeluschnik enjoyed a good relationship. When Zungu left Mamelodi Sundowns and joined Portuguese club Vitoria de Guimaraes in 2017, Kapeluschnik facilitated that move. He also engineered Zungu’s move to Amiens from Vitoria.

“I’m not looking after him anymore and so I can’t talk about him,” Kapeluschnik stated.

Zungu is in the prime of his career. A few months ago he was the talk of the town in South African football when he expressed his disappointment after he was left out of the Bafana Bafana team.

Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki left him out of the squad to face Sao Tome and Principe in March. The decision caused a bit of drama that soured the player’s relationship with Ntseki.

Zungu returned home last week and is set to meet with Safa and Ntseki to mend their relationship. Safa president Danny Jordaan confirmed a few weeks ago that they planned to meet Zungu.

Zungu will be hoping to sort out his future at club level and internationally in the next few weeks. In his recent interviews, he signalled his intention to leave Amiens. His next destination is likely to be Spain.

Meanwhile in South Africa, SuperSport United midfielder Thabo Mnyamane has also cut ties with Mandla Mthembu who was looking after his affairs.

Mnyamane is set to exit SuperSport when his deal expires in June. The club has indicated that he is not part of their plans going forward.

In an attempt to get the latest on Mnyamane’s future, IOL Sport got hold of Mthembu.

“I’m no longer working with Thabo. I’m not sure who he is working with now. That’s all I can say,” Mthembu said.

Mnyamane has struggled with injuries in the past two years. At some stage he was one of the hottest properties in South Africa. Big clubs were lining up for his signature but injuries have hampered his progress.