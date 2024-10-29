Bongokuhle Hlongwane back in Bafana fold as Hugo Broos names preliminary squad for Afcon qualifiers

Bongokuhle Hlongwane was named in the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan next month. Belgian tactician Hugo Broos is expected to reduce the squad down to 23 players in the coming days.

Hlongwane, who plays for Minnesota United FC in the United States, has not been included in Bafana squads since last year, and missed the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast, where the team secured a third-place finish. The former Maritzburg United star has been in fine form for the Loons in the MLS this season, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists, and Broos will hope that he can do the same for the national team.

Al Ahly’s Percy Tau has also been named in the preliminary squad, and will be hoping to make the final selection after missing out due to personal reasons last month. Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens has also been rewarded following his consistent performances for the Cape Winelands outside. Other players included in the squad for the first match are Thabang Matuludi, Ashley Cupido, Ndamulelo Maphangule, and Yanela Mbuthuma. Bafana Bafana currently sit second in Group K with eight points, behind Uganda and need just two more points to secure qualification for the Afcon tournament in Morocco.

Preliminary Bafana squad Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sage Stephens, Sipho Chaine. Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Bradley Cross, Thabang Matuludi, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Thabiso Sesane, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana, Grant Kekana.

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Bathusi Aubaas, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Thalente Mbatha, Luke Le Roux, Ndamulelo Maphangule. Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Devin Titus, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Iqraam Rayners, Mihlali Mayambela, Percy Tau, Elias Mokwana, Relebohile Mofokeng, Sipho Mbule, Ashley Cupido, Yanela Mbuthuma, Thapelo Morena, Bongokuhle Hlongwane. @Nozulelasays