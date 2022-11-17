Bongokuhle Hlongwane nets brace as Bafana earn come-from-behind win against Mozambique

Durban — Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored twice as Bafana Bafana came from a goal down to dispatch Mozambique 2-1 at the Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela on Thursday night. Bafana coach Hugo Broos placed a huge emphasis on the importance of nurturing a winning mentality within his group of players; however, that plan suffered a huge setback early on in the match.

Mamelodi Sundowns centre Rushine De Reuck, who was partnered alongside his clubmate Grant Kekana, made a calamity of a mistake in the opening 12 minutes, handing Mozambique the lead. His attempt to pass the ball back to Ronwen Williams fell short and eventually ended up on the feet of Nelson Divrasonne, and the Costa Do Sol man made no mistake and scored the opening goal of the match. Following a lacklustre first-half showing that produced just a single shot on target from the hosts, the second half presented them with an opportunity to show what they're about.

Broos got a reaction from his boys as Hlongwane scored a quick-fire brace to put Bafana ahead in the 57th minute. The Minnesota United man was fortuitous with the first one as he ricocheted the ball into the net from point-blank range after a well-worked move. And three minutes later, he showed why he now plies his trade in Major League Soccer as he drifted in from the left and evaded two challenges before firing low as the crowd erupted in jubilation.

Bafana will now turn their attention to the next challenge which will come in the form of Angola on Sunday in the same venue at 3 pm. @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport