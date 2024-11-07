Independent Online
Brazilian playmaker Lucas Ribeiro keen to play for Bafana Bafana when eligible

FILE - Lucas Ribeiro has been a revelation since moving to Mamelodi Sundowns from Belgian club Beveren. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers

FILE - Lucas Ribeiro has been a revelation since moving to Mamelodi Sundowns from Belgian club Beveren. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers

Published Nov 7, 2024

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Brazilian playmaker Lucas Ribeiro is the latest South American who has expressed his desire to represent Bafana Bafana at international level.

Ribeiro, who has been a revelation since joining Sundowns at the beginning of last season, has never represented his home country of Brazil at any level, would only be eligible to play for South Africa in 2028.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old South American said should he get an offer to play for South Africa, he would be willing to consider it.

“Unfortunately at the point in time, at my door, I have not received a call or an offer or request to play for Bafana Bafana, but it would be a pleasure to represent South Africa because I am playing here, the national team is doing well,” Ribeiro was quoted by iDiskiTimes.

“National team is the highest level for any football player to be in that space in their career and also because Bafana has many players from Sundowns that are playing there, so for me if that opportunity presented itself it would be great.

“I think I can adapt and assist the national team because I’m one of the highest-level players but unfortunately that request or offer hasn’t come to my door. [Should that offer come] I would anticipate my response to be more positive than negative if it came.”

Ribeiro’s former Sundowns teammate Gaston Sirino has been in the country for a number of years, and has been eligible to play for Bafana Bafana since he received his citizenship last year.

However, due to being on the wrong side of 30, Bafana coach Hugo Broos has not considered selecting him. By the time Ribeiro is eligible, he would be 30 years old.

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sage Stephens, Sipho Chaine.

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana.

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Luke Le Roux.

Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Iqraam Rayners, Mihlali Mayambela, Elias Mokwana, Relebohile Mofokeng, Thapelo Morena.

