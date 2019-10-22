JOHANNESBURG – The Confederation of African Football (Caf) have changed the dates for two of South Africa’s qualifying games for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.
Bafana Bafana will play the Black Stars of Ghana on Thursday, November 14, in Accra and then welcome Sudan three days later on Sunday, November 17, at Orlando Stadium.
