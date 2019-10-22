Caf changes dates for Bafana’s Afcon qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan









Bafana Bafana will play the Black Stars of Ghana on Thursday, November 14. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – The Confederation of African Football (Caf) have changed the dates for two of South Africa’s qualifying games for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon. Bafana Bafana will play the Black Stars of Ghana on Thursday, November 14, in Accra and then welcome Sudan three days later on Sunday, November 17, at Orlando Stadium. Bafana Bafana to play Ghana and Sudan on Thursday, Sunday https://t.co/g6g9TK9iVN via @SAFA_net @Banyana_Banyana @BafanaBafana @COSAFAMEDIA #RSA — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 22, 2019

Initially, South Africa were pencilled in to play the games on November 15 and 19.

South Africa are in Group C with Ghana’s Black Stars, Sudan and Sao Tome Principe.

Two teams from the Group will qualify for the 2021 Afcon in Cameroon.

Sao Tome qualified by earning an historic victory over Mauritius, winning 3-1 in the first leg of the preliminary stage and following it up with a 2-1 victory in the second leg to complete a remarkable 5-2 overall aggregate win.

African News Agency (ANA)