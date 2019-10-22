Bafana Bafana will play the Black Stars of Ghana on Thursday, November 14. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The Confederation of African Football (Caf) have changed the dates for two of South Africa’s qualifying games for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.

Bafana Bafana will play the Black Stars of Ghana on Thursday, November 14, in Accra and then welcome Sudan three days later on Sunday, November 17, at Orlando Stadium.

Initially, South Africa were pencilled in to play the games on November 15 and 19.

South Africa are in Group C with Ghana’s Black Stars, Sudan and Sao Tome Principe.

Two teams from the Group will qualify for the 2021 Afcon in Cameroon.

Sao Tome qualified by earning an historic victory over Mauritius, winning 3-1 in the first leg of the preliminary stage and following it up with a 2-1 victory in the second leg to complete a remarkable 5-2 overall aggregate win. 

African News Agency (ANA)