Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Coach Hugo Broos to announce final Bafana Bafana squad on Thursday

SA coach Hugo Broos will announce his squad to take on Morocco on Thursday.

SA coach Hugo Broos will announce his squad to take on Morocco on Thursday. Picture: Muzi Ntombela BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Share

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will on Thursday announce the names of the 23 players who will do duty against World Cup semi-finalists Morocco in an upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Broos’ charges face the Moroccans at FNB Stadium next Saturday. Both teams have already qualified for the tournament to be held next year in Cote d’Ivoire starting on January 13.

The national squad is presently in camp with a preliminary 34-member group. The camp ends on Wednesday. The final squad will go into camp on Sunday, ahead of next Saturday’s match.

More on this

Meanwhile, newly-appointed Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao has appealed to fans to turn up in their numbers to support South Africa.

‘’We encourage Bafana Bafana fans to purchase their tickets as soon as possible as the interest in this game is immense,” said Monyepao.

“This is an opportunity for fans to watch our boys take on World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, and we encourage fans to get their tickets immediately.’’

Tickets for the game went on sale last Thursday. Fans are allowed to purchase tickets at a price as low as R20. This promotion will end on Wednesday, and then the price will revert to R50 all round.

The Bafana v Morocco tickets are on sale at all TicketPro outlets, including selected Total Energies, Sasol and Caltex garages, and Power Fashion.

@Herman_Gibbs

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Hugo BroosSoccerBafana BafanaAfrican Cup of NationsSAFA

Share

Recent stories by:

Herman Gibbs
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe