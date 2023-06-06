Coach Hugo Broos to announce final Bafana Bafana squad on Thursday

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will on Thursday announce the names of the 23 players who will do duty against World Cup semi-finalists Morocco in an upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Broos’ charges face the Moroccans at FNB Stadium next Saturday. Both teams have already qualified for the tournament to be held next year in Cote d’Ivoire starting on January 13.

The national squad is presently in camp with a preliminary 34-member group. The camp ends on Wednesday. The final squad will go into camp on Sunday, ahead of next Saturday’s match.

Meanwhile, newly-appointed Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao has appealed to fans to turn up in their numbers to support South Africa. ‘’We encourage Bafana Bafana fans to purchase their tickets as soon as possible as the interest in this game is immense,” said Monyepao. “This is an opportunity for fans to watch our boys take on World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, and we encourage fans to get their tickets immediately.’’

Tickets for the game went on sale last Thursday. Fans are allowed to purchase tickets at a price as low as R20. This promotion will end on Wednesday, and then the price will revert to R50 all round. The Bafana v Morocco tickets are on sale at all TicketPro outlets, including selected Total Energies, Sasol and Caltex garages, and Power Fashion.