Cosafa assures there is no threat to safety at Cosafa Cup

CAPE TOWN - The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) is presently hosting the annual Cosafa Cup tournament in the Eastern Cape, South Africa, and has assured that there is no threat to safety. The annual event for national teams from Southern Africa started in 1996.

Cosafa's statement on Wednesday morning reads: 'The Eastern Cape Provincial Joint Operational Command (ProvJoints), which is tasked with disaster management, is monitoring the situation on the ground. 'There are currently no incidents like those experienced in Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal in the last few days. As such, there is nothing to be concerned about in Nelson Mandela Bay at the moment.

'In particular, they have confirmed that there is no threat to the tournament.' Yesterday, Bafana Bafana Lesotho 4-0 at a wet Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the Cosafa Cup yesterday. They have now secured their place in the semi-finals of the competition.