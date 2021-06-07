Covid-19 deals Bafana Bafana a double whammy ahead of Uganda clash in Soweto

CAPE TOWN - Covid-19 has come knocking at the door of Bafana Bafana and has laid two players low ahead of Thursday's international friendly match against Uganda at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto.

On Monday, Bafana Bafana assistant coaches Janevski Cedomir and Helman Mkhalele confirmed the news at a media conference. Talisman Percy Tau and Teboho Mokoena have tested positive for Covid-19.

Another player Sipho Mbule was also withdrawn after it became known that he had been in contact with an infected person.

The press conference on Monday was addressed by assistant coaches Janevski Cedomir and Helman Mkhalele. Head coach Hugo Broos is still away after going back to Belgium to get his Covid-19 vaccination.

Cedomir and Mkhalele will be in charge of Bafana Bafana on Thursday. The match will serve as a warm-up for Bafana Bafana's upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Mkhalele cautioned that the visiting Ugandans could use the match to catch the attention of local PSL clubs.

"This is an excellent opportunity for the Ugandans to be seen and impress," said Mkhalele. "They know very well that the Premier Soccer League is one of the biggest in Africa, and it is a chance to secure contracts here.

"We are expecting a tough challenge from the Ugandans. Not that I am underestimating them, but it would be a big deal for them to defeat Bafana Bafana."

IOL Sport