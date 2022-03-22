Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

David versus Goliath: A Bafana Bafana story

South Africa's head coach Gordon Igesund (L) congratulates his players after beating Spain in their international friendly soccer match at Soccer City in Johannesburg November 19, 2013. Picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's head coach Gordon Igesund (L) congratulates his players after beating Spain in their international friendly soccer match at Soccer City in Johannesburg November 19, 2013. Picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Published 51m ago

Share

Johannesburg - Bafana Bafana play France next Tuesday at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

On paper, the game could be one-sided as there is a clear gulf in class between the players from the reigning world champions and those of South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisment

However, Bafana Bafana historically do have a tendency of picking up their socks and delivering competitive performances when they are up against the big-guns of world football.

Here IOL sport writer Eshlin Vedan looks at the times Bafana actually inflicted defeat upon European nations.

ALSO READ: Sundowns star Lyle Lakay delighted to be back in Bafana Bafana squad

More on this

1-0  win against Spain (2013)

This was probably the highlight of Gordon Igesund’s reign in charge of the national team. It came in a friendly international at the FNB Stadium with Bernard Parker scoring the only goal of the game after 56 minutes.

2-1 win against France (2010)

Story continues below Advertisment

This win was hardly a surprise. It came against a crisis-laden French team which was in disaster mode and according to reports not even training owing to the players losing confidence and trust in then coach Raymond Domenech.

1-0  win against Poland (2009)

This game was a warm-up to the 2009 Confederations Cup at the Orlando Stadium. Joel Santana’s side were fired up as they prepared to host the other continental champions in the build-up to the 2010 World Cup. They delivered a polished performance as Terror Fanteni scored the only goal of the game after being set-up by Steven Pienaar.

Story continues below Advertisment

1-0  win against Slovenia (2002)

This result was historic as it was Bafana Bafana’s first-ever world cup win. Siyabonga Noomvethe scored what proved to be the only goal of the game in the fourth minute. The result gave Bafana Bafana a strong chance of advancing to the last 16 of the World Cup.

Unfortunately, Andre Arendse’s howler in the 3-2 defeat to Spain put paid to Bafana’s chances of progressing beyond the group stage. Had they drawn against Spain, they would have made it to the knockout stages.

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

Bafana BafanaSoccerInternational soccer

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Eshlin Vedan