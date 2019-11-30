The no-nonsense midfielder has been colossal for both club and country in the past five years. And there’s nothing flashy about his approach to the game but it’s the hard work that earns him respect from the coaches and his peers. He is now on the “wrong side” of 30 and the man nicknamed “Mlungu” wants to compete in the biggest sporting showpiece on earth (the World Cup) and lift the league championship in South Africa.
In his career, he has done it almost all but the only missing puzzle in his list of accomplishments is the World Cup and the league.
“The World Cup seems too far away but that’s not the case. The qualifiers start in few months' time. The qualification process is not easy. We want to be at the World Cup, we want to be at the Afcon and we want to be at the Olympics,” said the diminutive midfielder.
“We have to make sure that we start well in our group. Whoever we are going to be up against will be tough. Playing well against top nations like Nigeria and Egypt has given us hope that we can do it on a bigger stage. I want to play in the World Cup before I retire. For me that will be a special moment,” Furman said in an interview with Independent Media after they defeated Maritzburg United 2-0 at Harry Gwala Stadium midweek.