Sue Destombes (left) COSAFA General Secretary with Janine Van Wyk (Banyana skipper, middle) help conduct the draw for the 2019 COSAFA Women Championship. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Defending champions South Africa have been drawn with debutants Comoros Islands in their pool at the 2019 Cosafa (Confederation of Southern African Football Associations) Women’s Championship. The tournament will be staged in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in Port Elizabeth from July 31 to August 11.

The draw was one of two made in Johannesburg on Wednesday, with the pools for the inaugural Cosafa Women’s Under-20 Championship to be played in the same city from August 1 to 11 also drawn.

South Africa, who have dominated the senior regional competition in the past with five wins in six finals, have also been drawn alongside Malawi and Madagascar.

Group B contains Zambia, Namibia, Mauritius and Botswana, and will be tough to call with those sides seemingly evenly-matched.

Zimbabwe headline Group C, where they will take on Mozambique, Angola and Eswatini.

Only the top team in each pool advances to the semifinals, along with the best second-place finisher, meaning there is little room for error for any of the sides.

The draw for the 2019 COSAFA Women Championship took place on Wednesday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

The Cosafa Women’s Under-20 Championship is an eagerly-awaited competition that provides players in this age-group with the opportunity to showcase their quality.

Group A looks a competitive one, with South Africa up against Namibia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Group B contains Botswana, Zambia, Tanzania and Eswatini, and will also be eagerly-contested.

The two tournaments will run side-by-side, with the matches to be played at the Wolfson and Gelvandale stadiums.

Women’s football has seen a huge surge in popularity around the world in recent years and Southern Africa is no different.

Cosafa Women’s Championship draw:

Group A: South Africa, Malawi, Comoros Islands, Madagascar

Group B: Zambia, Namibia, Mauritius, Botswana

Group C: Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Angola, Eswatini

Cosafa Women’s Under-20 Championship draw:

Group A: South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique

Group B: Botswana, Zambia, Tanzania, Eswatini.

African News Agency (ANA)