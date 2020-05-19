Dennis Mumble’s allegations against Danny Jordaan are ‘wishy-washy’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - The South African Football Association's (Safa) provincial affiliates have closed ranks behind their president Danny Jordaan in the aftermath of a damning document released over the weekend by former long-serving chief executive Dennis Mumble. The 71-page document, drawn up by Mumble and sent on to the Safa national executive committee (NEC), alleges that Jordaan flouted the organisation’s constitution and listed a host of startling allegations which point to abuse by Jordaan. Safa media manager Dominic Chimhavi said that the NEC will meet soon, and Mumble’s letter will be one of the items on the agenda. Gauteng FA vice-chair and local government official Pius Nqandela led the charge from the ranks of provincial affiliates. Nqandela was puzzled by Mumble’s accusations because, during his term as chief executive, he always painted Safa’s affairs in a healthy light. “He painted a glossy picture during his tenure and he now wants us to believe his story. We are not kids,” said Nqandela. “Mumble’s allegations were wishy-washy.”

Free State chair Letima Mogorosi expressed similar sentiments.

“How do you work for an organisation for 20 years and then come back two years later and speak ill about it and its leadership,” said Mogorosi. “Safa and its leadership have one leader and that is Dr Jordaan.”

Eastern Cape football boss Mzimkhulu Fina said Mumble’s stance was self-contradictory. “He is now denying what he told us during different congresses, so why should we take him seriously? We know that he is captured and also who captured him,” said Fina.

Litheko Marago of Mpumalanga was another who was thrown by Mumble’s about-turn.

“We are asking ourselves, why now, why is he coming out after he left two years ago? This is an orchestrated campaign and we take all that Mumble said as utter rubbish,” said Marago.

Outspoken Northern Cape NEC member Gladwyn White said the Safa membership were firmly united and supported Jordaan’s leadership. He found it strange that Mumble had over the years written glowing reports about Safa.

“If the intention was to sow seeds of division, it has galvanised and united the Safa membership more than before,” said White. “So only gullible people will believe what he wrote. In other words, is he telling us that he misled us during all these years when he gave the association and its leadership glowing reports?”