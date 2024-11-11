Devin Titus joins Bafana Bafana squad as injury replacement ahead of crucial Afcon qualifiers

Stellenbosch FC forward Devin Titus has been called up to the Bafana Bafana squad following Mihlali Mayambela’s withdrawal due to injury. Mayambela was injured while playing for his Cypriot club Aris Limassol during the weekend, and will not be joining the team in Johannesburg as they prepare for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan.

As a result, SAFA, via a statement on their website, said Titus was on his way to joining the team. “Unfortunately, Mayambela will not join us in camp, and he will be replaced by Devin Titus from Stellenbosch FC,” said head coach Hugo Broos. The 23-year-old Titus is yet to be capped at senior international level, but has featured for Bafana Bafana in the Cosafa Cup, where players are not officially given caps.

In an impressive campaign so far, Titus has featured 21 times already in all competitions for his club, and has scored six goals with two assists. Bafana Bafana take on Group K leaders Uganda at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Friday, before hosting South Sudan in Cape Town next week Tuesday. A win in either game will see Broos’ men book their ticket for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Bafana squad: Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sage Stephens, Sipho Chaine. Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana.