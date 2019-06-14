Banyana Banyana pose for a team picture ahead of their match against China. Photo: @Banyana_Banyana on twitter

PARIS – Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said she was proud of her players, despite losing 1-0 to China in their second Group B match in the Women's World Cup at the Parc de Princes, Paris, on Thursday night. Germany are top the group with six points after two victories, followed by Spain and China on three points each while South Africa are at the foot of the table with no points.

South Africa will face the Germans in Montpellier on Monday and that will be an even more difficult assignment, given the quality of their opponents.

“We knew it was going to be another battle that we had to win this time around and it's a big disappointment,” said Ellis after the game. “But I have to take my hat off to the whole team. All of them, even those who came on as substitutes, tried their best.

“I think everyone back home is just as disappointed as we are with the result, but it is not through a lack of effort. We tried everything, but unfortunately it wasn’t our day.

“I thought tonight was a fantastic effort. Obviously it would have been nice if we had won, but I am still proud of this group of players,” she added.

African News Agency (ANA)



