The South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan, on Wednesday, was cagey about how much the Bafana Bafana players would get for their third place at the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast. Bafana, led by captain Ronwen Williams, beat Democratic Republic of Congo in a penalty shootout in the third place play-off on Saturday.

As Bafana arrived back in South Africa at OR Tambo International in Johannesburg in the early hours of Wednesday morning, a massive crowd waited to greet the players. Led out by SA Minister of Sport and Recreation Zizi Kodwa, Jordaan and other Safa staff came out before the players.

No definite answer When asked how much the players would get for their performance which exceeded expectations, Jordaan could not give a definite answer. “We don’t know. We must wait on Caf [Confederation of African Football]. The tournament ended yesterday,” said Jordaan during a press conference after the team’s arrival.

“Caf will let us know. The players know what they’ve agreed. You must then ask them. That is something we must discuss and finalise with the players first. They will then decide if they want to disclose with you or not. Of course [they will get something]. This effort must be rewarded.” Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema, meanwhile, slammed Jordaan for dodging the issue. “You must have a sense of occasion. The fact that Danny must go, still remains. He needs to go,” said Malema.

In response, @Julius_S_Malema called out Danny Jordaan and said Safa needed a drastic change of leadership. @IOLsport @IOLNews pic.twitter.com/0ZRMktpxyB — Michael Sherman (@Golfhackno1) February 14, 2024 “But for now we want to concentrate on celebrating Bafana Bafana and [not] spoil the celebration with the politics of football. Our being here and listening to Danny, doesn’t make him a good leader who can’t respond to simple questions of how much people are going to get because they must be robbed in some corners without us knowing what they’re receiving. It must be said publicly so we can judge whether or not they received their money publicly.”