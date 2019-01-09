The Banyana Banyana squad during a training session. Photo: safa.net

CAPE TOWN – Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has named a squad of 26 players for a training camp on Wednesday to kick-start preparations for the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup in France from June 7 to July 7. The squad will be based in Cape Town where they will face the Netherlands and Sweden in two international friendly matches on Saturday, January 19 and Tuesday, January 22.

Both matches will the place at the Cape Town Stadium.

The squad includes forward Thembi Kgatlana took home two trophies – the CAF Goal of the Year and CAF Woman Player of the Year awards in Dakar, Senegal, on Tuesday night.

Kgatlana won the Goal of the Year award for the strike she took when Banyana Banyana defeated Nigeria 1-0 in their opening match of the 2018 Women’s Afcon held in Ghana in November.

The goal also earned her the Player of the Match of Award – she went on to score four more goals to be crowned Player of the Tournament.

Graphic: Confederation of Arican Football (CAF)

The pint-sized player took home the coveted 2018 Women’s Player of the Year award – pipping the Nigerian duo of Asisat Oshoala and Fransisca Ordega. She was also a nominee for the African Player of the Year award in 2017.

The Houston Dash forward becomes the second South African to lift this trophy, following in the footsteps of fellow Banyana Banyana striker Noko Matlou in 2008.

Ellis has kept the bulk of the team that did duty in the 2018 Women’s Afcon in Ghana where Banyana Banyana finished in second position behind Nigeria.

BANYANA coach Desiree Ellis, left, captain Janine van Wyk and goalkeeper Andile Dlamini during a training session in Ghana. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu BackpagePix

The Banyana Banyana squad to face Netherlands and Sweden is:

Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Roxanne Barker, Victoria Muroa, Lebogang Ramalepe, Nothando Vilakazi, Janine Van Wyk, Noko Matlou, Bambanani Mbane, Tiisetso Makhubela, Koketso Tlailane, Karabo Dhlamini, Mamello Makhabane, Leandra Smeda, Nompumelelo Nyandeni, Linda Motlhalo, Busisiwe Ndimeni, Refiloe Jane, Molatelo Sebata, Kholosa Biyana, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Thembi Kgatlana, Kelso Peskin, Amanda Mthandi, Hildah Magaia, Rhoda Malaudzi.

African News Agency (ANA)





