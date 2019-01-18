Banyana coach Desiree Ellis visited her former school, Dryden Street Primary in Salt River, along with Refiloe Jane this week to hand over a replica jersey. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The South African Football Association has announced that a further 7 000 free tickets have been made available for Banyana Banyana’s clash against The Netherlands at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. There was some disappointment from supporters on social media on Thursday, as many posted that the free tickets that had been made available had already been snapped up.

But a message on the @Banyana_Banyana Twitter account on Friday stated the following: “ALERT: A further 7000 tickets are NOW AVAILABLE for fans to collect at Computicket, Shoprite and Checkers for the @Banyana_Banyana vs Netherlands clash tomorrow at @CapeTownStadium at 3pm”

Excitement has reached fever pitch in local soccer circles in recent weeks after Banyana qualified for their first ever Women’s World Cup in France in June, by ending runners-up at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Following that, star striker Thembi Kgatlana was chosen as the African Women’s Player of the Year, and Desiree Ellis as the Coach of the Year at the Caf Awards.

IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook