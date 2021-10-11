Fans, taxi drivers and food vendors rejoice as FNB Stadium opens its doors to 2000 fans

Cape Town – A ground-breaking initiative by the South African Football Association (SAFA), the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, as well as, the Minister of Health has ensured that a limited number of 2000 spectators will attend the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Ethiopia on Tuesday evening at the FNB Stadium (start 18h00). Only vaccinated people will be admitted, after submitting applications online by clicking here to complete the application form.

The process will be administered by SAFA, the Stadium Management and the two government ministries. Tuesday will mark the first time that fans will return to the stadium after almost two years of absence from their favourite pastime, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It is part of SAFA's initiative to expedite mass vaccinations, that will enable society to return to normalcy. SAFA President Danny Jordaan said so many facets of football will come to alive on Tuesday.

“Fans have been hungry to return to the stadium," said Jordaan. "Small business and the informal sector will receive a massive boost as a result of this initiative.” “This news will be received with delight by those who sell food, flags and taxi drivers who take fans to the stadiums. "It is part of the economy that had suffered a lot because of fans not being allowed to attend matches. This is the beginning of the restoration of the football economy.

Jordaan said the 2000 spectators is a pilot project, and once the initiative is a success, SAFA will ramp up the numbers going forward. A format will be used to accept a limited number of 2000 spectators at the stadium on Tuesday, 12 October 2021. Only vaccinated people are allowed to apply on the internet with the link provided. A one-time password will be supplied, to purchase a ticket upon confirmation of the vaccinations code. The website will go live on Monday afternoon for fans to apply to attend Tuesday’s match.

Last week, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, gazetted the amendment of Disaster Management Act regulations, to allow spectators at sports venue. Amended on Sunday, the Minister in the gazette said the move comes after government eased lockdown restrictions following a drastic decline in Covid-19 infections in the country. “The decrease in the number of infections, as well as consultations with relevant stakeholders, has prepared the path for recognised sporting bodies to host sporting events, including both professional and non-professional competitions, subject to strict adherence to the guidelines,” said Dlamini Zuma.

