FIFA sends SAFA’ complaint to disciplinary committee, to attend to matter by next Tuesday

Johannesburg – World football governing body FIFA have confirmed that they’ve received the official complaint from SAFA regarding the suspected unlawful manipulation of the game by referee Maguette N’Diaye during Bafana Bafana's recent World Cup qualifier against Ghana. On Sunday night, Bafana’s World Cup qualifying campaign came to an abrupt end after a 1-0 loss away to Ghana, thanks to a penalty from Andre Ayew. But many South Africans were not pleased with N'Diaye's decision to award the 32nd minute spot-kick.

Replays showed that Bafana defender Rushine De Reuck made minimal to no contact against Daniel Amartey. And that's why SAFA, who consulted with an independent expert Andile Ncobo, are convinced that N’Diaye manipulated the outcome. ALSO READ: Danny Jordaan flags referee bias, possible betting spikes during Bafana-Ghana clash The penalty incident, according to SAFA, was one of many wrong decisions that went against the South Africans' way on the night. And that’s why they wrote to FIFA to investigate N’Diaye.

On Wednesday night, a few hours after SAFA held a press briefing to confirm that they’ve lodged an official complaint against the Senegalese whistle blower, FIFA said they’ll have the Disciplinary Committee attend to the matter at least by next Tuesday. “We refer to the above mentioned matter, and in particular to the protest filed by the South African Football Association on 15 November 2021 in connection with the match Ghana v. South Africa played on 14 November,” FIFA said in an official statement. ALSO READ: WATCH: Former FIFA ref Ace Ncobo unearths damning stats that point to ref bias in Bafana Bafana’s Ghana loss