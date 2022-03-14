Five deserving players who missed out on a Bafana Bafana call-up

Durban - Bafana Bafana are set to announce their final 23 man squad to participate in two friendly matches against Guinea and France later on this month. Coach Hugo Broos will need to trim his preliminary 28 man squad into the strongest 23 that he feels are capable of performing against one of the best nations on the continent and also meet the challenge of world champions France.

Bafana will start off with Guinea in Belgium on the 25th of March and will remain in Europe with a difficult trip to Lille to face the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema also in the pipeline on the 29th. ALSO READ: 5 PSL legends who didn’t get a lot of love from Bafana Bafana While Coach Broos has made his selections, it's difficult to grasp the omission of a number of players, therefore:

IOL Sport's Smiso Msomi looks at the five to performing players who missed on a Bafana Bafana call up. Andile Jali Jali appears to be rolling back the years at Mamelodi Sundowns this season. He looks fitter, sharper and more dominant than ever in midfield, a more experienced and mature version of the star that broke through at Orlando Pirates 10 years ago.

The 31 year old is in the latter stages of his career yes but that would have proven to be a good omen and foundation for the rebuilding of Bafana, a player that has been there and done that would've provided for a swift transition to the likes of Teboho Mokoena to take over. Ashley Du Preez The Stellenbosch FC forward keeps getting better with each season. He has already surpassed his goal tally from last season with ten more games to play.

His sheer speed and goal scoring form could add a different dimension to the Bafana attack and offer more options for Coach Broos. ALSO READ: Hugo Broos' selection strategy defines the bigger picture around Bafana Bafana Njabulo Blom

Blom has arguably been the most reliable figure in an inconsistent Kaizer Chiefs team this season. The youngster has displayed maturity far beyond his years over the course of the season. His ability to play in three positions on the field gives any coach an advantage and his three assists this season also indicate a relatively good outcome on the offensive side of his game. Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo

The arrival of Dan Malesela at Marumo Gallants prompted the country to finally witness the coming of age of Ndlondlo. The midfield dynamo has been a cog in his side's midfield, displaying great passing range, composure and strength on the ball and has proven to be very calm in front of goal, converting penalties on his way to seven goals in his last five matches. ALSO READ: Hugo Broos sticks with the tried and tested as Bafana prepare for Guinea and France

Themba 'Mshishi' Zwane Mshishi's ability to perform consistently over the last five is something that is unseen in the league. His knack for a cheeky run of goals and assists is certainly that could prove useful for Broos with forwards, Percy Tau and Evidence Makgopa not performing to the best of their abilities in their respective leagues