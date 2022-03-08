Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Five Mamelodi Sundowns players in Bafana Bafana’s squad to face Guinea and world champions France

Teboho Mokoena has been named in Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Published 3h ago

Cape Town - DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have five players in the 28-man Bafana Bafana preliminary squad, which coach Hugo Broos named on Tuesday morning.

The South African Football Federation (SAFA) have arranged two friendlies later this month for the national team in Europe. First up will be West African outfit Guinea in Belgium on 25 March. Four days later, Bafana Bafana will play against France in Lille. France, the world’s No 3 ranked team, are the reigning World Cup champions after they defeated Croatia in the 2018 final in Moscow, Russia.

The squad will assemble on Sunday, 21 March, and fly out a day later.

The squad: Ronwen Williams (SSU), Brandon Petersen, Bruce Bvuma (Chiefs) and Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune FC), Siyanda Xulu (unattached), Terrence Masego (Cape Town City FC), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Golden Arrows FC), Sbonelo Cele (Golden Arrows FC), Veluyeke Zulu (Chippa United FC), Rivaldo Coetzee (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch FC), Rushine de Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City FC), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy FC), Lyle Lakay (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Thabang Monare (Orlando Pirates FC), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates FC), Bandile Shandu (Orlando Pirates FC), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows FC), Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM FC), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramid, Egypt), Percy Tau (Al Ahly SC, Egypt ), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota, USA) and Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium).

@Herman_Gibbs

Bafana BafanaMamelodi SundownsDStv PremiershipPSL

