Five Mamelodi Sundowns players in Bafana Bafana’s squad to face Guinea and world champions France

Cape Town - DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have five players in the 28-man Bafana Bafana preliminary squad, which coach Hugo Broos named on Tuesday morning.

The South African Football Federation (SAFA) have arranged two friendlies later this month for the national team in Europe. First up will be West African outfit Guinea in Belgium on 25 March. Four days later, Bafana Bafana will play against France in Lille. France, the world’s No 3 ranked team, are the reigning World Cup champions after they defeated Croatia in the 2018 final in Moscow, Russia.