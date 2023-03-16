Five notable omissions from Hugo Broos’ 23-man Bafana Bafana squad

Johannesburg — Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named his 23-man squad for his team’s back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Liberia this month, while he made some notable omissions. IOL Sport’s Mihlali Baleka looks at five players that he strongly feels deserved a spot in the final squad.

ALSO READ: Bafana coach Hugo Broos has a nice headache ahead of squad announcement Brandon Petersen After being the only player from Kaizer Chiefs to make the cut in the provisional squad, Petersen was expected to make the final squad.

Instead, Broos decided to go for Ricardo Goss as his third-choice goalkeeper — behind Ronwen Williams and Veli Mothwa. Petersen has been on form lately, keeping three clean sheets in his team’s current run of three consecutive wins in all competitions. Khuliso Mudau

Mudau is arguably the best-right back in the country due to his explosive movement for Mamelodi Sundowns down the flanks — in both domestic and continental competitions. However, Broos opted for Sydney Mobbie, the Sekhukhune United defender who was heavily criticised on Bafana’s tour to France last year. Mudau can feel hard done by, especially after his coach Rhulani Mokwena hailed him as ‘genius’, following his meteoric rise at Sundowns.

Kobambelo Kodisang Kodisang has had a breathtaking season with Moreirense in the Portuguese first national division, scoring 10 goals and registering three assists in all competitions. Broos continued to overlook the former Bidvest Wits midfielder, though, saying he’s monitoring his progress and if he continues to do well he could make the final squad for Afcon — if South Africa qualify.

Broos has stressed that there are players who’ve been doing well in the domestic top-flight and duly deserved the nod ahead of Kodisang, who’s playing in the lower ranks abroad. Miguel Timm After receiving his maiden Bafana call-up in the recent friendlies late last year, Timm was regarded as the future of Bafana, especially with his performances for Orlando Pirates.

While Pirates continued to blow hot and cold in the league, Timm continued with his good form for the club, keeping things tidy in the midfield. Timm, though, will be eager to continue doing well for the club and propel them to the top two finish and the Nedbank Cup crown, hoping that will convince Broos to pick him in the future. Fagrie Lakay

Having adapted seamlessly at Pyramids in the Egyptian top-flight in recent years, Lakay was tipped to be part of the Bafana striking contingent in every camp. However, Broos decided to omit him, though he hopes that he’ll be ready and on form going forward. The omission of Lakay, though, according to Broos, has allowed for the return for his in-form vice-captain Percy Tau.