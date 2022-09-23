Johannesburg - Bafana Bafana will take on Sierra Leone in an international friendly on Saturday at the FNB Stadium in a match scheduled to kick off at 3pm. The South African men's football team will come up against one of their most difficult opponents in recent years having failed to claim victory in the four encounters against the Leone Stars, a streak that stretches back to 2008.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos has come under tremendous scrutiny during his tenure at the helm, having his squad selection and tactical prowess put under the microscope. The Belgian mentor has offered opportunities to a lot of new faces in his recent 23-man squad, as he steps up preparation for the AFCON qualifiers. IOL Sports’ Smiso Msomi takes a look at Five Players that need to raise their hands for Bafana against Sierra Leone : Themba Zwane

Out of all the players currently in the Bafana camp, ‘Mshishi’ probably has the biggest chip on his shoulder as he looks to justify his reintegration into the national team, even in the twilight years of his career. The 33-year-old utility player has undoubtedly been the most consistent individual for a good six years now. His fine showings in the colours of Mamelodi Sundowns have been the benchmark for any player coming into a star-studded Brazilians side. Siphephelo Sithole

‘Yaya Toure’ as he is affectionately known has all the makings of a future Bafana star and at 23 years of age, he’s presented with a glorious opportunity to cement his place in the heart of midfield while coach Broos searches for his core. His performances for Portuguese club Belenenses continue to soar and it’s only a matter of time before they are witnessed on home soil. Khanyisa Mayo

Mayo's growth in the last two seasons has been a thing of beauty in the colours of Cape Town City, his five goals along with two assists in the opening eight league games make him the most in-form forward at Broos’ disposal. The 24-year-old will want to provide the national team with a reliable goal-scorer, an element that has been missed since the days of Katlego Mphela and Bernard Parker. Khuliso Mudau

Mudau is one player that provides Broos with a good headache ahead of any match as he continues to perform well at both club and national team level. The Sundowns man has displaced Thapelo Morena at club level and now has his sights set on doing the same to one of Broos’ most trusted men in Sidney Mobbie. Luke LeRoux The 22-year-old LeRoux is somewhat of an unknown entity among admirers of the domestic game, following his departure from the SuperSport United academy to Sweden two years ago.