Fraud accused Danny Jordaan salutes Bafana Bafana after Afcon qualification

Embattled Safa president Danny Jordaan has congratulated Bafana Bafana after securing qualification to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco. Bafana qualified for the continental showpiece with two matches to spare after bottom-placed South Sudan defeated Congo 3-2 on Thursday, dashing their slim hopes of qualifying for Morocco.

The result meant that even if Congo beat Uganda in their final qualifier, they would still finish with seven points in Group K, while second-place South Africa have already accumulated eight points. In response to Bafana’s qualification, Jordaan praised Bafana coach Hugo Broos, the players, and the staff for this “magnificent feat”. “Congratulations to coach Hugo Broos, his technical and support staff, the players and everybody who contributes to the team,” Jordaan said in a statement.

“This is a magnificent feat to have qualified for the next AFCON in the same year that Bafana Bafana won the bronze medal at the tournament held in the Ivory Coast. On behalf of the Safa NEC, congratulations to the team.” Currently, Jordaan and Safa's Chief Financial Officer, Gronie Hluyo, are out on R20,000 bail after appearing in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, where they face charges of fraud and theft totalling R1.3 million. There are also growing calls for Jordaan to resign as president of the SA football’s mother body following his shocking arrest.

However, Safa vice-president Bennett Bailey has defended Jordaan, stating that he will not step down while he deals with his legal challenges.