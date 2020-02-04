Furman still available for Bafana









Dean Furman still has a burning desire to continue playing for Bafana Bafana despite his impending departure from the PSL at the end of the season. Photo: BackpagePix Dean Furman still has a burning desire to continue playing for Bafana Bafana despite his impending departure from the PSL at the end of the season. The 31-year-old has earned admiration for always wearing his heart on his sleeve whenever he is selected to represent South Africa. He still wants to help his country quality for another major tournament. “I don’t want to retire. I want to remain available for Bafana. There’s competition for places, but I still want to be part of that Bafana setup. But I first have to finish the season on a high,” Furman explained. Bafana will resume their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month. Furman has played at two Afcons with Bafana in the past, but he is yet to play at a World Cup.

“I’m looking forward to the Afcon and World Cup qualifiers. Obviously, I have to sit down and see where my future lies,” Furman said.

“We will discuss the future for the club football and international football as well.

“At the moment, I’m focused on the nine games that are left in the league and the upcoming qualifiers. Beyond that, we will consider that after this season.”

Furman is set to leave SuperSport United at the end of the season to return to the United Kingdom.

During his stint with SuperSport, the ever-hardworking Furman has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with the Tshwane giants, but the league title has eluded him.

“Off course, I’m disappointed (that I’ll be leaving South Africa without winning the league),” he said.

“That’s the big one, but I’m delighted with the trophies we’ve won and the finals we’ve been too.

“The league is the one that has eluded us.

“To finish on a high, will be fantastic. With nine games to go, we’ve set ourselves a target.

“That target is still very achievable. The league is going to be extremely tough.

“We definitely want to finish on a high. We don’t want to take our foot off the gass.

“We want to continue picking up big performances and big wins before the end of the season.”

Matsatsantsa blew their title aspirations this past weekend with a 1-0 loss to Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Knox Mutizwa scored the winner for Abafana Bes’thende. SuperSport are third on the league standings with 34 points after 21 games and are 11 points behind the log leaders Kaizer Chiefs.





The Star