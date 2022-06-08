Grant Kekana wants to follow in mother's footsteps and represent the country well

Johannesburg — Grant Kekana is looking forward to being the latest member of his family to serve South Africa after getting his maiden Bafana Bafana call up ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers. A son to the deputy minister in the presidency, Pinky Kekana, Grant is on the verge of making his Bafana debut against Morocco in the Afcon qualifiers at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium tonight.

“My mother is a sports girl, but on a political scale. So yes (representing the country runs in the family). She’s the deputy minister in the presidency,” Kekana told the SAFA media from Rabat.

“I am here to play sports and I am trying to make the best out of it. I’m trying to give my all. I think that’s all one can do; it doesn’t happen often that you represent your country. So, grab the chance.” Kekana might be in queue to become the latest member from his family to be the country’s flag bearer, but it wasn’t because of his mother’s connections. He worked his socks off as well. In the star studded Mamelodi Sundowns team, it’s difficult for newbies to walk straight into the starting line. But not Kekana as he embraced his move from SuperSport to Chloorkop last year.

His workrate in Sundowns' defensive heartbeat didn't go unnoticed as well after helping the team to claim a domestic treble: a record fifth successive championship, the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. However, in the midst of that euphoria, which included being nominated for the Defender of the Season award, there was no way that Kekana thought he'd be called-up to Bafana for the qualifiers.

"It's my first ever call-up. It also sorts of hit me by surprise but I was quite happy to be called-up. I've always wanted to represent my country and I've been afforded the chance," Kekana explained. To ensure that there's a smooth start to his international career, Kekana is sharing the room with teammate and the current Defender of Season Lyle Lakay while he's in camp out in Morocco.

However, Kekana knows that it will take more than sharing a room with Lakay for him to get a nod against the third best team on the continent who are favourites to top Group K in the qualifiers. "Everyone has been raising their hand, so it's going to be a difficult one to see who's going to start. But it's good to see that everyone is in good spirits and willing to represent the country," Kekana said.

Asked whether he’s confident he’ll get a starting berth, Kekana said: “I’d like to think so. That’s what everyone wants – to start. But you have to prove yourself within the training sessions as well.” A draw will be deemed as a positive result for Bafana against Morocco. But they can’t afford to slip up against Liberia in both matches if they are going to qualify for the finals in Ivory Coast next year.

There are only three teams in Group K, following the suspension of Zimbabwe by FIFA due to political interference in their administration. Only the winners and runners-up will qualify for Afcon. @Mihlalibaleka