Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has backed Bafana Bafana mentor Hugo Broos’ decision to call up midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane to his latest 23-player squad. The South African team are set to play two international friendly against Eswatini and the Ivory Coast in the coming days, and Broos has had to make a few last-minute changes to his squad.

On top of losing Mamelodi Sundowns duo Khuliso Mudau and Thapelo Maseko to injury, Bafana will also have to make do without the exploits of Al Ahly’s Percy Tau, who withdrew from the team – citing personal reasons. Broos, who has also lost Orlando Pirates’ Monnapule Saleng to injury (with Cape Town City’s Khanyisa Mayo called up in his place), has surprisingly chosen to replace Tau with the Chiefs ace. The inclusion of Mdantsane comes as a left-field selection, given his struggles with form and adjustments at his new club, which have seen him feature mainly as a substitute, with only two assists to his name after 10 games.

Ntseki, who was replaced by Broos as Bafana coach in 2021, now works with the utility midfielder at Chiefs, and believes Mdantsane has the quality to meet the expectations at international level. “I think it depends on the coaching staff at Bafana on what they are looking for, what type of players they want to bring into the team, because of preparation going into Afcon or going to the next preparation matches,” Ntseki said. “I think in terms of his qualities, he fits into what the coaches are looking for, and that is why Mdu (Mdantsane) has managed to get a call-up. We can only wish him luck in the national team.”

Meanwhile, the Bafana management stated on the Safa website yesterday that goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams arrived in camp with an ankle injury, following Sundowns’ MTN8 final defeat to Orlando Pirates at the weekend. “(Williams) is receiving treatment, with the hope that he will be ready to take to the pitch against either Eswatini or the Ivorians,” the statement read. In addition, overseas-based Mihlali Mayambela and Bongokuhle Hlongwane arrived in camp on Tuesday, and will be up for selection for tomorrow’s clash against Eswatini at FNB Stadium (6pm kickoff).

Other Chiefs players such as Sibongiseni Mthethwa (SA), Thatayaone Ditlokwe (Botswana), Edson Castillo (Venezuela), and Edmilson Dove (Mozambique) have also received call-ups to their national teams. Ntseki stressed the significance behind having Chiefs stars feature in their respective national teams, as it bodes well for the club’s image. The experienced coach also explained that these call-ups are a signal of progress for his Amakhosi side, as his new-look team continue to form sustainable bonds and combinations for the potential ending of the club’s trophy drought.

“I think it is also very important for those players to represent the brand Kaizer Chiefs going to their respective national teams,” he explained. “Castillo has been out of the Venezuelan national team for some time, but seeing him getting a call-up means there is something right that we are doing, something right that he is doing at the club. “So, we are very happy and very proud of those ambassadors who have been selected to represent their national teams.