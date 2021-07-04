Helman Mkhalele vows Bafana will try to win Cosafa Cup

DURBAN – The upcoming Cosafa Cup will be vital for the future of Bafana Bafana as the team looks to rebuild following several years of underachievement and underwhelming results. The South African’s start their campaign to win the Southern African tournament against neighbouring country Botswana on Tuesday.

The tournament serves as a developmental platform for up and coming players and so the Bafana Bafana team that will play in the competition does lack experience. However, assistant coach Helman Mkhalele has been impressed by the attitudes of the players in the camp. “They are hungry. The attitude of the new player has been active. Many of them welcomed their call-up even though it was late. The group stages won’t be easy but based on their attitudes and strategy, I’m confident that we will do well,” said Mkhalele.

With Bafana Bafana mentor Hugo Broos still in his homeland of Belgium and waiting to receive his second Covid-19 jab, Mkhalele is expected to oversee the first-team affairs for the Cosafa tournament. The Bafana Bafana legend believes that the national team will be keen to win the tournament and give fans something to celebrate for a change. The competition will allow up and coming and fringe players to impress and stake a claim for themselves to feature regularly for the national team going forward.