Following Bafana Bafana's slender 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the last round of the group stage at Al Salam Stadium last night, Minenhle Mkhize rates the South Africans' performance. Starting team:

GK: Ronwen Williams

Back between the sticks for Bafana after being dropped for the Namibian clash, Williams had a quiet night.

It was only in the first half that he was called into action to deny a grass-cutter from Younes Belhanda.

Could not do anything to deny the Moroccans’ goal. 6.5/10

RB: Thamsanqa Mkhize

The Cape Town City skipper had an impressive outing down the right wing.

He could easily complement the wingers, while he was also on top of his game in his defensive duties. 7.5/10

CB: Buhlebuyeza Mkhwanazi

Mkhwanazi was a livewire in the heart of Bafana’s defence.

He kept the Atlas Lions’ potent attack of Hakim Ziyach, Youssef En-Nesyeri and Belhanda at bay. 7/10

CB: Thulani Hlatshwayo

The Bafana skipper had a balanced game.

Moreover, his combination with his Wits teammates, Hlanti and Mkhwanazi, made the Moroccans look average going forward. 6.5/10

Lebo Mothiba of South Africa in action with Ghanem Saiss (left) of Morocco. Photo: EPA/Samuel Shivambu

LB: Sifiso Hlanti

While allegedly being watched by scouts from the Major League Soccer and United Arab Emirates, Hlanti gave a good account of himself on the night. 6.5/10

DM: Kamohelo Mokotjo

The English championship-based midfielder had a quiet night, but did not put a foot wrong. He easily complemented Zungu in the engine room. 6.5/10

DM: Bongani Zungu

Zungu worked his socks off in the middle of the park.

He was the link between defence and attack. 7/10

CAM: Thulani Serero

In the mix after after missing the first two matches of the group, Serero had a pretty decent outing. 7/10

RW: Percy Tau

Tau continued his good form from against Nambia.

In the first half, he created his team’s best opportunity, only to be let down by the inaccuracy of his strike. 7/10

LW: Themba Zwane

Not as effective as he would have like to be, but Zwane was reliable when his team needed him. 6/10

S: Lebo Mothiba

Despite being ineffective so far in the tournament, Mothiba was still trusted by coach Stuart Baxter.

However, he’s barely done anything to repay showed to him by the man in charge.

Last night, he barely troubled the Moroccan defence. 5.5/10

Herve Renard, head coach of Morocco and Stuart Baxter, head coach of South Africa during the match on Monday. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Substitutes

S: Lars Veldwijk

On for Mothiba in the 75th minute, Veldwijk barely made a noticeable contribution for Bafana when they needed him. 5/10

AM: Sibusiso Vilakazi

Known to be a game changer when he comes on, Vilakazi took the field with insufficient time to turn on the magic. 6/10

DM: Hlompo Kekana

Not in the match long enough to get a rating







