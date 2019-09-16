Refiloe Jane in action for South Africa during the recent Cosafa Women’s Championship final against Zambia at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix

MILAN – Banyana Banyana vice-captain Refiloe Jane had a dream start in the Women’s Italian Serie A as AC Milan beat AS Roma 3-0 at the weekend to top the table after the first match of the season. Jane, who arrived in Milan about a week ago, was thrown into the starting line-up and did not disappoint.

This was her second match at her new home in Europe – she also played in the final pre-season friendly against Napoli last weekend.

Her performances received high praise from coach Maurizio Ganz.

“Since she arrived, I have seen a player ahead of the others, she is the kind of player that we have lacked,” said Ganz.

Refiloe Jane made her debut for AC Milan ladies. Photo: @homeofmilanlady via Twitter

On their first match in the league, Ganz was impressed by his charges at Stadio Tre Fontane away to AS Roma in their comfortable victory.

“We played well, we prepared from the first day of camp. The team is made up of many new players, it needs time, but today we did what we had to do,” added Ganz.

The win came courtesy of goals from Heroum, Čonč and Giacinti.

AC Milan's next fixture is at home to Orobica Bergamo next weekend.

African News Agency (ANA)



