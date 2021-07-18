History on Bafana Bafana’s side in Cosafa Cup final

CAPE TOWN - South Africa and west African guest nation Senegal will contest the 2021 COSAFA Cup final today after both won through their respective semifinals that were played in Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday. Senegal came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Eswatini, before winning 3-0 in the penalty shoot-out as they hope to become the first-ever guests to lift the Southern African title.

South Africa brushed aside Mozambique 3-0 in their semi and will now seek to maintain their record of never having lost a COSAFA Cup final. They have also yet to concede a goal in this year’s competition. Bafana Bafana took the lead when new Kaizer Chiefs signing Njabulo Ngcobo scored his first international goal as he flicked Siyethemba Sithebe’s free-kick into the bottom corner of the goal. The excellent Yusuf Maart doubled the advantage just before the hour-mark with a beautiful curling shot that left Mozambique goalkeeper Ernan Siluane with no chance.

Then the in-form Victor Letsoalo followed up his hat-trick against Lesotho on Tuesday with another goal, this time from the penalty spot after he had been fouled in the Mozambique box. It moves him to the top of the scorers charts. Senegal made a dramatic comeback in their clash with Eswatini to secure their place in the decider. Eswatini appeared to be cruising when Sifiso Matse and Sabelo Ndzinisa scored two goals within five minutes of each other midway through the first half.

But there were some jitters when Pape Djitte pulled a goal back for the Senegalese, and their task was made harder after Fanelo Mamba received two yellow cards within four minutes and was sent off in the second period. Senegal pushed for an equaliser and it finally came through El Hadj Kane with 10 minutes remaining. That sent the game to penalties and Eswatini failed with all three of their spot-kicks as Sandile Gamedze, Ndzinisa and Siboniso Mamba missed.