Hosts Bafana and Senegal among favourites to clinch 25th COSAFA Cup

Johannesburg - The 25th Hollywoodbets COSAFA Cup takes centre stage next week and it is no surprise defending champions Bafana Bafana are among the favourites to retain alongside fellow 2021 finalists Senegal. Senegal are currently the best team on the continent following their triumph in the 2022 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), their closest competitor being hosts South Africa who are ranked 13th in Africa.

The pair provided scintillating entertainment the last time the COSAFA Cup came around. Blowing away their opponents before needing a penalty shootout to determine a winner between the two in the final, Bafana emerged victorious through the heroics of goalkeeper Veli Mothwa. The COSAFA Cup has been largely monopolised by South Africa and Zambia for the better part of a decade now. Bafana have clinched the tournament four times in the last 10 years while Zambia have six to their name making Chipolopolo another entity never to be ruled out. Zambia haven't had the best results in 2022. Losing three of their five matches across AFCON qualifiers and friendly internationals, however, Zambia always relish an opportunity to prove why they're the most successful nation in this tournament and will look to add to their 11 COSAFA Cup trophies.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Gabadinho Mhango will lead his fellow Malawian nation in this year's showpiece following his recent move to AmaZulu FC. The 29-year-old forward was frozen out by former club Orlando Pirates in the 2021/2023 campaign but that didn't seem to hamper his form as he looked imperious for his country at the AFCON in January. Mhango’s inclusion for the Flames could be a welcome boost for both country and the player as he looks for the perfect confidence boost ahead of new season down in Durban.

The Brave Warriors of Namibia will also enter at the quarter final stage of this year's instalment, and are probably one of the sides with an outside chance of an upset for this year's gold. Head Coach Bobby Samaria will need his men to draw on the performances and experience of last year when the side lost just one game out of four in the COSAFA Cup, including managing a famous 2-1 over the Lion of Teranga, Senegal. A number of the biggest nations that will take part in this year's tournament are most likely to field fairly second string, or youthful squads, which would mean the development standards of quality in each nation will be put to the test.

