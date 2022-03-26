How Bafana rated against Guinea: Khuliso Mudau shines, strikers misfire

Johannesburg - Bafana Bafana were held to a goalless draw when they faced Guinea in Belgium, on Friday night. IOL Sport football writer Mihlali Baleka rates the Bafana Bafana players who featured in the match in Kortrijk.

Veli Mothwa 6/10 Mothwa was the skipper for the match and had a quiet first half. When he was called into action, he responded well midway through the second stanza. But in the end, though, he was barely tested by the opposition. Khuliso Mudau 8

Mudau was arguably Bafana’s best player in the match. The debutant easily linked up with the attackers, including Bandile Shandu. He nearly injured himself before halftime. Nkosinathi Sibisi 6 Sibisi slotted in nicely alongside Siyanda Xulu in the middle of the defence. He blocked a dangerous Aguibou Camara shot in the first half. Sibisi was replaced by fellow defender Rushine de Reuck.

Siyanda Xulu 5.5 Xulu showed his experience with a composed display and guided his partner Sibisi at the back. With the clock winding down, Xulu started to struggle because of a lack of gametime and was replaced by Athenkosi Mcaba late on. Terrence Mashego 5/10

Left back Mashego faced the most attacks from the Guineans on his side, especially in the first half. He didn’t quite deal with the threat, needing help from his defensive teammates. He was a lot better going forward. Thabang Monare 6.5 Monare proved his worth in the Bafana squad at the age of 32. He was unfortunate not to score after putting effort wide of goal. Ran his socks off, but struggled with fatigue in the second half.

Mothobi Mvala 6 Mvala was a building block, defensively and offensively, for Bafana. His presence in the engine room gave Monare, who was more offensive, more freedom in the middle of the park. Was replaced at halftime by the pacey Ethan Brooks.

Bandile Shandu 7.5 Shandu was a real threat down the wing. He could easily link up with right back Mudau. He also had a chance to score after halftime, only to put the sitter wide. But he was very impressive.

Keagan Dolly 7 Dolly was a threat for the Guineans on the flank. Before his shot was saved by goalkeeper keeper Ibrahim Kone, he also sent an inviting cross wide of goal. He should have had either a goal or an assist on the night. Lyle Foster 5

Foster should have scored early on, but he blasted his shot against Kone. In the end, though, Foster will be disappointed that he didn’t put in the sort of shift expected of a player with his potential and capabilities. Evidence Makgopa 6 Mokgopa had chances to score throughout the match, but just couldn’t beat Kone. He could have placed his shots better and show more composure in front of goal.

The crowd has been in fine voice during this game!! pic.twitter.com/npEKSCIcDh — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 25, 2022 Substitutions:

Ethan Brooks 5 After coming on, Brooks offered Bafana some very good touches in their build-up play. But he didn’t push hard enough to create that final pass, which is why supply in the final third wasn’t good later on. Rushine de Reuck 5

De Reuck fitted like a glove in the team's defensive line, so much so that he shielded the young Athenkosi Mcaba. He’ll take some confidence from this game especially if he’s going to start against France. Athenkosi Mcaba 5 Mcaba kept everything simple – as he might have been mandated by assistant coach Helman Mkhalele who had a chat with him before his cameo. He’ll draw a lot of positives from his debut.

Victor Letsoalo 5 Many had expected Letsoalo to start ahead of Makgopa. But Hugo Broos saw otherwise, bringing on the league’s second top goal-scorer off the bench. Letsoalo, though, didn’t do enough when he took the field in the second half. Teboho Mokoena 6