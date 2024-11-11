How to get tickets for Bafana Bafana’s Afcon qualifier against South Sudan in Cape Town

Bafana Bafana take on South Sudan in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Cape Town on Tuesday next week, and tickets have already gone on sale. Hugo Broos’ men will meet South Sudan at the Cape Town Stadium in the Mother City in their final qualifier for next year’s Afcon in Morocco. In their previous game, South Africa walked away with all three points after sealing a dramatic stoppage time win in Juba two months ago.

It will be the first time since a 2015 game against Angola that Bafana Bafana will be playing in Cape Town. The team played in front of sell-out stadiums in their previous games in the campaign at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, and Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha. Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos names his final squad for this month's 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Uganda (away, 15 November 2024) and South Sudan (in Cape Town, 19 November 2024). These are the final matches of the qualifying campaign.#BafanaPride#AFCONqualifiers pic.twitter.com/HANkiTb65r — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 7, 2024

Tickets are on sale on TicketPro, and are priced at R60 for adults and R30 for scholars. “It will be very special to play our final qualifier of this Afcon campaign at home, in Cape Town. So, we urge the fans to get their tickets and ensure a great atmosphere inside the stadium for the players,” said South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan. South Africa will take on Uganda at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Friday, and a win there will secure their place in the tournament.

The Cape Town Stadium was built for the 2010 World Cup, and serves as the home of Cape Town City FC and the Stormers. Recently, the scenic ground hosted the Springboks’ Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks. Bafana squad: Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sage Stephens, Sipho Chaine.

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana. Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Luke Le Roux. Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Iqraam Rayners, Devin Titus, Elias Mokwana, Relebohile Mofokeng, Thapelo Morena.