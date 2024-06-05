Hugo Broos, Bafana not thinking about revenge ahead of World Cup qualifier against Nigeria

Much of the talk leading up to this weekend’s game has been about that clash in Bouaké, and whether the trauma would affect Broos’ team, or they would be spurred on to set things right. Speaking in a press conference on Wednesday, Broos dismissed any talk of “revenge”, saying they were targeting three points to help them achieve their goal of reaching football’s global showpiece. “We want to have a good result against Nigeria because this is a qualifier for the World Cup and we don’t think about revenge,” the Belgian said.

And with still a lot of qualifiers left to play, Broos insisted that regadless of the result, they were still confident of reaching the 2026 World Cup, to be hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. “Losing the game should not be a disaster because after that, we still have six games to play. But I would rather not have a defeat to Nigeria. “We know all about them but they also know all about us. I think they will not start the game with the same mentality they had at Afcon because they know how strong we are.