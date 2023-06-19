Johannesburg - Hugo Broos keeps proving that he has nerves of steel because he had no right to play – let alone start – Bathusi Aubaas in Saturday’s clash. In a country where Bafana Bafana' selection was based on popularity rather than merit, Broos changed that narrative upon his arrival – selecting players based on the latter, regardless of their clubs. And while that was the right approach and something his predecessors should have adhered to, every coach has his trusted lieutenants that he knows will deliver for him on the field.

That’s why when Aubaas’ name appeared in the starting Xl against the mighty Morocco for the first time, it didn’t only confuse fans but the person who wrote the list as he credited him as an Orlando Pirates player which bothered TS Galaxy’s owner Tim Sukazi who took to social media to express his frustration after his player appeared as the Sea Robbers’. “Safa, Bafana Bafana and whoever else is responsible for this nonsense, you are reducing yourself to some serious embarrassment,” Sukazi wrote on Instagram. “Since when did TS Galaxy FC player Bathusi Aubaas become an Orlando Pirates player? You owe both clubs and the nation some an apology!”

But Sukazi must have been excited with Aubaas starting ahead of overseas-based duo Njabulo Blom and Luke le Roux in midfield. Aubaas’ doubters ate humble pie after the match as he put an impressive shift in the engine room alongside Teboho Mokoena in Bafana’s famous 2-1 win over the Atlas Lions. There were plenty of naysayers but Broos knew what he was doing having seen enough of the 28-year-old at pre-camp, training and at his club.