Hugo Broos can’t sharpen Bafana Bafana for Afcon with blunt instruments

Johannesburg - So much for being ‘a little bit smart now’, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos continues to contradict himself with his choice of opponents and selections. The silver-haired Belgian began his tenure last year, wasting no time in letting the football fraternity know he’ll mostly work with deserving youngsters.

That decision yielded an impressive start to the World Cup qualifiers, before losing steam in the last match as Bafana failed to qualify for the finals – yet again. It was the beginning of a tough spell for the national team, which endured a four-match winless streak in all competitions. Lamenting the criticism he endured, Broos had a change of heart about the quality of his opponents and selections in the last Fifa break in September.

He chose minnows Sierra Leone and Botswana as “worthy opponents”, while Themba Zwane, 33 – whom he deemed old previously – suddenly had a place in his team. Sure, Zwane propelled Bafana back to winning ways as they beat the Leone Stars 4-0, before a makeshift side laboured to a 1-0 victory over the Zebras. But after the two wins, Broos was expected to get Bafana quality opponents for their last friendlies of the year before the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Instead, they will face Mozambique and Angola, rejecting an invite from African giants Algeria. “I refused (Algeria). I don’t want to travel 24 hours,” said Broos after naming his 23-man squad that will face the two nations in Mbombela next week. “That’s the problem in Africa: you need a day to travel. We went to France and Morocco, so I didn’t want a team where we’d have to travel 24 hours.”

But that was not all. The criticism Bafana received after the four-match winless run must have been so unbearable for Broos that he prefers to play weaker opponents. “Secondly, I don’t think it’s the right moment for us now to play against a team such as Algeria. They are better than us,” said the 70-year-old Belgian. “That must be disappointing to people who were ready to criticise if we were to lose against Algeria. I am a little bit smarter now than a few months ago.”

Not only is Broos going for a safe approach in choosing opponents, he’d rather stick with local players that are on form than tap into top-class options overseas. And that’s a travesty, given that the man had said there aren’t overseas-based players who are competing week in and week out at their respective clubs. Kobamelo Kodisang, 23, has scored five goals in 12 appearances for Portuguese secondtier side Moreirense.

But Broos argues that Kodisang wasn’t playing last season, so he’ll give him time to settle before calling him into the national set-up for the first time. “Kodisang was in the recent Olympics, and then suddenly he was with Braga in the third division, and now suddenly he’s all good?” an upset Broos argued. “Let him continue being good, and then we’ll have a player in March. I don’t want to take him and replace someone … the players we have impressed me.”

Broos said that Kodisang has to be better than the players in his team, and yet he selects Nyiko Mobbie, who has been in and out of the Sekhukhune United side. If Broos was serious about winning the back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Liberia in March, he must do better with his choice of opponents and selections. BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Melusi Buthelezi Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Thibang Phete, Siyanda Xulu, Siyanda Msani, Rushine de Reuck, Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana Midfielders: Miguel Timm, Njabulo Blom, Teboho Mokoena, Luke le Roux, Monnapule Saleng